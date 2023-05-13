You cannot take Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson away from the Fast and Furious franchise as the Hollywood star is all set to back next with Vin Diesel for Fast X Part 2 as he was seen in Fast X post-credit scene as per the reports. Now funny memes have gone viral after Dwayne's return to the F & F franchise as Netizens point out the WWE star's return as Black Adam flopped. Dwayne Johnson on His Depression Battle: Luckily at That Time I Had Some Friends Who I Could Lean On.

Vin Diesel to Dwayne Johnson

vin diesel when the rock came on set throwing up & crying for his role back after black adam flopped https://t.co/pPEumdcmwF pic.twitter.com/WeVlyp8CBD — 💫 barry percman (9-4) 💫 (@THELIFE0FTRIBE) May 12, 2023

Well, Well, Well!

Vin Diesel seeing Dwayne Johnson on set after all the BTS smack talk of the franchise in the past: https://t.co/nMPvgxkS1T pic.twitter.com/xCiKgaV1x5 — Dane (@AlrightOldSport) May 12, 2023

Come Back Rock!

Vin Diesel calling Dwayne Johnson asking him to come back as Hobbs for #FastX pic.twitter.com/tehj7ZQC7H — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) May 12, 2023

The Simpsons Meme Reference!

Vin Diesel seeing Dwayne Johnson approach him after Black Adam flopped: pic.twitter.com/5eYVtSsMbT — 💛❤️💙🤍treystar679 (@treystar679) May 12, 2023

