A young female killer whale was found dead on a beach in Espírito Santo, on the east coast of Brazil. Sadly, the orca lost her life due to plastic pollution, as doctors found 2.5 feet-long sheet of plastic in her stomach. The marine creature's body was covered in shark bites, as seen in the viral pictures. Reportedly, the fish's necropsy revealed severe gum, organ inflammation, and muscle damage. The day before her death, the killer whale was filmed swimming to a fisherman's boat. Killer Whales Kill Shark! Video Captures Orcas Chasing and Hunting The Giant Sea Predator in South Africa; Watch Viral Footage.

Orca Dies Due To Plastic Pollution:

