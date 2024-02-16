A video footage captured a disturbing fight between two passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight bound for Hawaii. The incident occurred on a flight departing from Oakland, California. In the video, one passenger, wearing a baseball cap, is seen standing in the aisle of the plane, facing off with another passenger standing in a row of seats. The fight escalates when the second passenger slaps the other man on the arm. This results in a heated exchange of punches between the two men. Other passengers attempt to intervene, eventually separating the two. Southwest Airlines issued a statement acknowledging the disruption and commending the crew and passengers for their handling of the situation. The flight landed safely at its destination, where local authorities met the aircraft. As per a leading media outlet, the two men involved in the fight were detained. Kalesh On Flight! Passengers Fight For Window Seat in Ryanair Flight, Video of the Brawl Goes Viral (Watch).

Watch the Video of Fistfight Between Two Passengers on Hawaii Bound Southwest Flight Here:

