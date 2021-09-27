During his visit of Lyon, French President Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg thrown at him by the crowd. The video of the incident, which is going viral, shows Macron making his way through the crowd when an egg is thrown at him. Scroll down to watch the viral video.

