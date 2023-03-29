When you can combine two of your favorite meals into one, why choose? It certainly appears to be the concept behind the ‘Biryani Samosa’ dish. The food combination undoubtedly went viral on social media since it was discovered by a Twitter user recently. "Presenting biryani samosa”, read the caption. Bahubali Samosa Challenge Trends in Meerut! Sweet Shop Owner Offers Rs 51,000 Cash Prize for Eating 8-Kg Heavy Samosa in 30 Minutes.

‘Biryani Samosa’ Goes Viral On Twitter:

presenting biryani samosa pic.twitter.com/i5wBCrNF7Y — ghalib e wosta (@khansaamaa) March 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)