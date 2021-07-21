Sad But True And Funny

I said it's just sarcasm, but she felt roasted.#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/FwZ0PAMTDK — RanjithKumar Katta (@IamRanjithKatta) July 21, 2021

Stop Teaching, I Would Say

I told her to silent P in pneumonia,Usne Pyar ka vi P silent kar diya.#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/Pwkwcnl62O — Vishal Gaurav (@VishalG20734286) July 21, 2021

The Most Important Question

Valid Reason

#friendzoned I love❤ Twitter , but she said Instagram .😅 . . My reaction to him :-😆😆 pic.twitter.com/1lJ9JNs3zg — ßharat talwanî (@_BharatT_) July 21, 2021

Keep on Going Buddy

What's Worse? Pick Your Side

HAHAHAHA

I Love Mahi, She said Mahi is ok but I Love Dhoni🤦‍♂️#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/7d1jkSEWBv — Bhagyesh Darji (@bhagyesh_darji) July 21, 2021

Point Taken

You Know Him

Tears Everywhere

I asked her do want anything? She said Thoda Pyaz Dalo Bayya #friendzoned pic.twitter.com/0AeNOyONaH — RanjithKumar Katta (@IamRanjithKatta) July 21, 2021

Legit Reason

I love Maggie she loved Yippee#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/C1fY4XRVT9 — Nalla Bhai (@bhai_nalla) July 21, 2021

Sentiments Vibe Check

