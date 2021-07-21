Sad But True And Funny
I said it's just sarcasm, but she felt roasted.#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/FwZ0PAMTDK
— RanjithKumar Katta (@IamRanjithKatta) July 21, 2021
Stop Teaching, I Would Say
I told her to silent P in pneumonia,Usne Pyar ka vi P silent kar diya.#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/Pwkwcnl62O
— Vishal Gaurav (@VishalG20734286) July 21, 2021
The Most Important Question
Why #friendzoned is trending ? pic.twitter.com/htW4EKCDMN
— Mou⁷ (@2seokmygem) July 21, 2021
Valid Reason
I love❤ Twitter , but she said Instagram .😅
.
.
My reaction to him :-😆😆 pic.twitter.com/1lJ9JNs3zg
— ßharat talwanî (@_BharatT_) July 21, 2021
Keep on Going Buddy
Well🥲#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/45LK7jp1LV
— beingsamarth_c (@beingsamarth_c) July 21, 2021
What's Worse? Pick Your Side
Meanwhile me always Behenzoned😭😭😭 #friendzoned pic.twitter.com/dwcLzB25FN
— Tanvi dhabe (@shijukafunny) July 21, 2021
HAHAHAHA
I Love Mahi, She said Mahi is ok but I Love Dhoni🤦♂️#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/7d1jkSEWBv
— Bhagyesh Darji (@bhagyesh_darji) July 21, 2021
Point Taken
when she #friendzoned me .. pic.twitter.com/trQKVZmgey
— Mayur Vyas (@Mayurvaani) July 21, 2021
You Know Him
After this trens Singles be like #friendzoned #SupremeSacrifice pic.twitter.com/4wL8YsVktZ
— Simran Paliwal (@Bewafaladki1) July 21, 2021
Tears Everywhere
I asked her do want anything? She said Thoda Pyaz Dalo Bayya #friendzoned pic.twitter.com/0AeNOyONaH
— RanjithKumar Katta (@IamRanjithKatta) July 21, 2021
Legit Reason
I love Maggie she loved Yippee#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/C1fY4XRVT9
— Nalla Bhai (@bhai_nalla) July 21, 2021
Sentiments Vibe Check
She likes sharing food. I’m Joey!#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/oqfSLNjJXH
— Mohit Golani (@MohitGolani_) July 21, 2021
