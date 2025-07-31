German content creator Noel Robinson, famous for dancing on Indian streets, was briefly detained by Bengaluru police after a street performance in a traditional Kerala mundu attracted a massive crowd. In a now-viral Instagram video, Noel is seen dancing joyfully before cops interrupt and escort him to a police van, where he bangs his head in disbelief. He was reportedly held for 15 minutes and fined for filming without official permission. The incident occurred while he was shooting content that unexpectedly drew too many onlookers. Despite the scare, Noel reassured fans, saying, “I’m safe and I love India!” and added that such experiences could happen anywhere. His reaction has sparked massive support online, with viewers applauding his positivity and love for India despite the hiccup. The clip has since gone viral across Instagram. Sannati Mitra, Kolkata Model’s Towel Dance at India Gate on International Men’s Day Sparks Outrage Online, Netizens Demand Arrest Over Viral Video on DDLJ Song (Watch Instagram Reel).

Noel Robinson Detained

