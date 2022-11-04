Florida Sheriff's Deputy Clay Mangrum recently captured a heavy-bodied boa constrictor with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on 28 October. The reptile weighed 75 pounds and was 10-foot long. As per reports, the deputies received a 911 call from the Tall Pines neighbourhood of St. Lucie county after the giant reptile was spotted on the side of a modular trailer in between some bends in the actual trailer. Hide-and-Snake! Viral Video of The Slithering Reptile Hiding Inside a Chair Leaves Internet Stumped!

Look At The Picture of The Massive Boa Constrictor!

A massive, 10-foot-long, 75-pound boa constrictor was captured by a deputy in a St. Lucie County, Florida, neighborhood with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. https://t.co/WJNcVOyqpJ — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) November 3, 2022

