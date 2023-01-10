Holidaymakers have sworn off visiting Thailand after a traveller found a giant snake in their hotel's swimming pool. British social media star Elisabeth Elektra took to TikTok to share a video of the enormous beast as it swam around the pool lit up by colour-changing lights. The one-minute video had the caption: "I'm on holiday in Thailand, and there's a 12-foot (3.6m) snake in the swimming pool." The clip then showed a staff member at the resort eyeing up the critter and seeming to wave over colleagues for backup. Clash of Rats! Funny Video of Two Rodents Fighting Intensely in a Grocery Store Goes Viral; Watch The Hilarious Wrestling Match.

Watch the Terrifying Video

Monster snake spotted swimming in pool https://t.co/eV0Cy3KHro pic.twitter.com/2dkxbEZk8H — New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2023

