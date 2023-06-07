A gripping video of a passenger on a US airline resisting arrest has gone viral on social media. The incident in question occurred on a Southwest Airlines flight. The woman was reportedly drunk when she kicked and bit a police officer while resisting arrest. The cops are seen pulling the woman out of the plane in the footage. The drunken woman is dragged out of her seat in the video. The woman continued to ask for her cell phone and tried forcing her way inside by grabbing neighbouring seats. “I am confused as to why this is happening, [sic]" said the woman. “What’s happening? Can you explain it to me? [sic]" the woman asks again. “Looks like you’re getting arrested. [sic]", a passenger replied. Suicide Caught on CCTV Camera in Hyderabad: 'Drunk' Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Flyover in Balanagar, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video of Woman Resisting Arrest:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arisley T Pacheco (@ppv_tahoe)

