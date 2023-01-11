Golden Globe 2023 viewers couldn't stop themselves from watching Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino together. A recent social media video from the awards ceremony captured them together at the function. Soon after the video went viral, Netizens said it was love watching them together. Viewers are expecting more good movies from the duo. A Twitter user who posted the video wrote, "Love seeing Brad with Tarantino, always getting good films from these two and hopefully many more to come." Dahmer Star Evan Peters Wins His First Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture! (Watch Video).

Watch the Video Here

love seeing brad with tarantino, always getting good films from these two and hopefully many more to come 🫶🏻 #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/dm2WEjPbPP — sydney (@shephsmulti) January 11, 2023

