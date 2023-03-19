A video has surfaced on social media which shows a groom refusing to marry the bride after he did not get bike as dowry. The bride’s family can be seen questioning the groom for his bizarre demand. The viral video shows an annoyed man yelling at the groom and telling him “Are you saying if you won’t get dowry, you won’t marry. We have given you everything. We have given you a fridge, almirah, and sofa set, what else do you want?” However, the groom seems to be adamant about his demand for a bike. Delhi: Man Beats Up Woman, Forcefully Pushes Her Into Car in Mangolpuri, Police Launch Probe After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video:

Kalesh B/w The Groom and Bride’s Family over Bike in Dowry pic.twitter.com/cupxfcRYcR — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 18, 2023

