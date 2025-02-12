Guru Ravidas Jayanti, also known as Guru Ravidass Jayanti, is celebrated every year in India with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12. It marks the birth anniversary of the revered Indian saint Ravidas. The day is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm in many parts of the country. Guru Ravidas was a social reformer, and he advocated for universal brotherhood and rejection of caste-based division and discrimination. The day is marked by bhajans, processions, prayers, and devotional hymns, particularly those that were written by Guru. Devotees visit temples dedicated to Guru Ravidas and offer prayers and seek his blessings. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, and wallpapers. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 Date, Meaning and Significance: Everything To Know About the Birth Anniversary of Guru Ravidas Celebrated on Magh Purnima.

