A woman from Punjab, India creates a world record by pulling the heaviest bus by her hair. Record holder, Asha Rani pulled a 12,000Kg double-decker bus by her hair braids. The video of her setting a world record was shared on the official Instagram profile of the Guinness World Records and the breathtaking video has garnered several likes and comments lauding Asha’s unique strength and ability. “Heaviest vehicle pulled by hair (female) 12,216 kg (26931.67 lb) by Asha Rani,” GWR's Instagram page wrote while posting the video. Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Guinness World Record With Most Goals in International Football, Poses With Certificate (View Pic).

Watch The Electrifying Performance By Asha Rani Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

