After months of silence and controversy, social media personality Haliey Welch, widely recognised by her online moniker ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ has made her much-anticipated return to the digital world. Her reemergence comes after a highly publicised incident involving the collapse of a cryptocurrency venture she had been associated with which sparked a wave of backlash from her followers and the general public. In 2022, Welch became the face of the Hawk Tuah project, a crypto initiative that promised huge returns for early investors. However, the venture faced massive scrutiny when it was accused of being a pump-and-dump scheme, leading to the loss of millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors. This controversy led Welch to step away from the public eye for a while, leaving fans and critics alike speculating about her future in the influencer space. Haliey Welch, Aka Hawk Tuah Girl’s Memecoin Lawsuit: Breakdown of Allegations Against ‘$HAWK,’ Social Media Star’s Response and Other Details of the Crypto Rug Pull.

Haliey Welch Return On Social Media

Haliey Welch, aka the Hawk Tuah Girl, has officially returned to the internet after three months following the controversy over her memecoin pump-and-dump scheme that made millions 👀 pic.twitter.com/PBpLiYph9X — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 25, 2025

Haliey Welch Social Media Comeback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haliey Welch (@hay_welch)

