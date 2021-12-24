A sweet video of elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months of separation goes viral on social media! IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter where the herd of elephants could be spotted walking towards their caretaker with the latter pampering them with a sweet gesture.

Check Out the Elephants' Successful Reunion With Their Caretaker:

This video of elephants meeting their caretaker after a year, circulating in SM, is just fabulous 💕 pic.twitter.com/fJOsIEytot — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 24, 2021

