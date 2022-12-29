A giant cobra chased a man after he tried to kill it with gunshots. In a viral video shared on Twitter with more than 180K views, a man was seen firing bullets at the reptile from a point-blank range. The deadly serpent dodged all the gunshots, keeping its head upright and hood spread fascinatingly wide without any fear. The cobra at the end of the clip chased the man causing him to lose his calm. The man seems to shoot the viper from inside his car. The caption reads, "Don't bring a gun to a cobra fight!" Huge Cobra Caught Coiling Up Inside Shoe; Watch How The Hidden Reptile Gets Rescued By Trained Personnel in Viral Video.

Cobra Chases Man!

Don't bring a gun to a cobra fight! 🐍 pic.twitter.com/qGshAWdjHu — Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) December 16, 2022

