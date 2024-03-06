A woman recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a photo of an IndiGo flight in which a cushion was missing from her seat. Taking to X, the user tagged IndiGo Airlines and said this is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal. "Beautiful @IndiGo6E — I do hope I land safely! :)," the tweet read. Notably, the picture shared by the user shows a cushion missing from the seats allotted to the woman passenger. Hygiene Scare: IndiGo Passenger Reveals Cockroaches in Food Section of New Airbus, Airline Responds After Video Goes Viral.

See the IndiGo Seats Here:

Beautiful @IndiGo6E — I do hope I land safely! :) This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465. pic.twitter.com/DcPJTq3zka — Yavanika Raj Shah (@yavanika_shah) March 6, 2024

