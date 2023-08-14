Ahead of the Independence Day 2023 celebrations, the students of sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik have created a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' sand sculpture at Odisha Beach in Puri. The sand art features two young children and homes proudly adorned with the National Flag as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign which is being carried on the occasion of Independence Day. "On the call of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on , #HarGharTiranga campaign reached every corner of the nation. My students has created SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #AmritMahotsav #CultureUnitesAll [sic]," Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote while sharing the picture of the Sand art. International Tiger Day 2023 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes 15-Foot Tall Sand Art of Tiger To Create Awareness Regarding Protection of Tigers (Watch Video).

Here's Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art:

On the call of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on , #HarGharTiranga campaign reached every corner of the nation. My students has created SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.#AmritMahotsav #CultureUnitesAll pic.twitter.com/9P2HBwzVji — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 13, 2023

