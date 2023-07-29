On the occasion of World Tiger Day 2023, Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a unique artwork to celebrate the special day. Pattnaik created a 15-foot tall tiger on the occasion of World Tiger Day, in Odisha's Puri. The sand artist from Odisha created the sand art on Friday, July 28 on the occasion of World Tiger Day 2023. Every year, International Tiger Day or Global Tiger Day is observed on July 29 to raise awareness regarding the importance of protecting tigers and the conservation of their natural habitats. Chandrayaan-3 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes 22-Feet Long Sand Art of Rocket as ISRO Set To Launch India's Third Moon Mission (Watch Video).

Watch the Artwork Here:

#WATCH | Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 15-foot tall tiger on the occasion of World Tiger Day, in Puri. (28.07) pic.twitter.com/XJDCR2Iaf9 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

