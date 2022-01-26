The 73rd Republic Day of India or India Republic Day 2022 is finally here. After days of preparations, the first of three national holidays is here and can you guess who is amongst the first to mark this special day on 26th January. It’s search engine platform, Google. The internet giant in its memorable way presented the India Republic Day 2022 Google Doodle and it is simply mesmerising. Words will do little justice to the stunning creation that reflects the richness of India’s musical and cultural heritage. Just look at the beautiful arrangement of musical instruments, the doves and other iconic elements associated with the country as well as R-Day. Republic Day 2022 Date in India: Why Is Gantantra Diwas Celebrated on January 26? Know History and Significance of the National Festival.

India Republic Day 2022 Google Doodle

India Republic Day 2022 Google Doodle (File Image)

