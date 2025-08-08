A Delhi restaurant is facing massive backlash after allegedly barring a couple for wearing Indian ethnic clothes. The incident occurred on August 3 at Pitam Pura’s newly opened Tubata Bar and Restaurant. A video shared by the couple shows them protesting at the gate after being denied entry while others in “skin-showing western dresses” were allowed in. The man wore a T-shirt and pants; the woman wore a salwar-kameez. “They said Indian dress is not allowed here,” the man said, calling it an insult to Indian culture. The woman added that a notice would be sent to the owner, Mr Agarwal. Another protestor questioned whether leaders like the President or Delhi’s women CMs would be stopped if they arrived in sarees. Social media is flooded with calls to boycott the restaurant and shut it down. From Reel to Real Trouble: Woman Sits on Moving Thar’s Roof for Instagram Reels on Gurugram Highway, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Delhi’s Tubata Bar Sparks Row Over ‘No Ethnic Wear’ Policy

A couple was denied entry and not allowed to enter just because they were wearing Indian attire inside Delhi Restaurant Tubata, Pitampura pic.twitter.com/fIyFRKiFiI — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)