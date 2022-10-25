The mega encounter between India vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 has seen frames of different colours. Amidst those, a viral video has emerged where a Pakistani fan was spotted waving the Pakistani flag upside-down and Indian fans from the crowd pointed out his mistake. The fan corrected his mistake after he was suggested to hold it correctly. The Pakistan fans was trolled with 'Aur Inko Kashmir Chahiye' jibe as well.

Video of Pakistani Fan Goes Viral

