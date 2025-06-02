An Indian man was captured in a viral video that shows him creeping out a female police officer with repeated flattery. The man takes his camera and puts the female Toronto police officer on the video in a bid to “praise” her beauty before creeping her out. What made it worse that he posted the clip on social media, calling her an OnlyFans model. “Beautiful cop looks like OnlyFan (sic) model,” read the video's caption. Although while recording the video, he didn't mention or called her an OnlyFans model. The video was shared by an X user (formerly Twitter), describing the incident, which soon went viral. Internet users called the man out for his inappropriate behaviour while praising the female cop for maintaining her calm. This TikTok Video of Woman Being Harassed by Creepy Man Is Relatable to Many Girls and It’s Enraging.

Indian Man Creeps Female Police Officer on Camera

Man puts a female Toronto Police officer on camera & attempts to hit on her with repeated flattery, then posting the video saying she “looks like an OnlyFans model.” How do you think she did given the circumstance? pic.twitter.com/SxDoPJsaXn — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) June 1, 2025

This Is How the Internet Reacted

Classic indan creep — Brad (@NotSoBasicBrad) June 1, 2025

Is It?

The Indian man… It’s Always an Indian who is like this — Aurangzeb Khan (@AurangzebK10) June 1, 2025

Do You Agree With Internet Users?

One of the many reasons why women shouldn’t be front line police officers. Easily disarmed with a few compliments. There is zero chance this guy does this against a 6’3” alpha male. — Blake (@BWBJN1633) June 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Netizens Praise the Office Who Remained Calm

Smile less. It sucks but, it’s how the game is played. She handled it well. — Kathywithak (@Kathywithak1973) June 1, 2025

