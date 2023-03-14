An all-trans tea stall has been set up by the transgender community at the Guwahati railway station in Assam, and is being cited to be the country's first "Trans Tea Stall". The transgender community will oversee and run this tea shop in its entirety. According to Sabyasachi De, the spokesperson for the North East Frontier Railways, NEFR took this step to empower the transgender community. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed about this progressive step via a tweet from his official Twitter handle on Monday. "India's first 'Trans Tea Stall' on railway platform at Guwahati Railway Station”, he wrote in the caption while sharing glimpses of the tea stall. Railway Platform Ticket Fare Hiked From Rs 10 to Rs 20 Per Person To Avoid Overcrowding During Festival

Glimpses of India’s First ‘Trans Tea Stall’ Set Up in Guwahati:

India’s first “Trans Tea Stall” at a railway platform. 📍Guwahati Railway Station pic.twitter.com/JSi8OS9VKM — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 13, 2023

