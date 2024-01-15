Passengers of an IndiGo flight bound for Delhi, which was diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues, were captured in a viral video sitting and eating on the tarmac at Mumbai Airport. The incident, confirmed by airport sources, unfolded on January 14 with flight number 6E 2195 originating from Goa. The video highlights the unusual situation faced by passengers as they wait on the airport grounds. IndiGo Airlines Passenger Punches Pilot Announcing Flight Delay, Video Goes Viral.

IndiGo Operational Issues

passengers of IndiGo Goa-Delhi who after 12 hours delayed flight got diverted to Mumbai having dinner just next to indigo plane pic.twitter.com/jGL3N82LNS — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) January 15, 2024

#UPDATE | The above incident occurred yesterday with flight number 6E 2195 from Goa to Delhi. — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)