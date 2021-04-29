International Dance Day is a global event that commemorates dancers and their groovy moves across the globe. International Dance Day 2021 is being observed on April 29, i.e. today and you can see #InternationalDanceDay trending on social media. People, around the world, celebrate the occasion in high spirits. They share the latest International Dance Day wishes and greetings with their loved ones on this day.

To celebrate International Dance Day, we are delighted to share with you a video of the magnificent Corrigan siblings dancing a treble reel. These talented Irish dancers hail from Co. Monaghan & are in fact the nieces & nephew of our sales manager, Trish. @MeetInIreland #Ireland pic.twitter.com/jMMPQtN4FY — Event Partners IRE (@EventPartners1) April 29, 2021

Today is World Dance Day! Do you know what choreology is? It it was invented by a mathematician, Briton Rudolf Benesh. He invented a notation system for dancing that uses staves, as in music. Each line represents a level of the dancer's body. 🩰#mtbos #ITeachMath pic.twitter.com/fWo9kbKXiT — NumWorks (@NumWorks) April 29, 2021

