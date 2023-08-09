International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is celebrated every year on August 9. This unique day aims to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population across the world. Twitterati has shared wishes and greetings to celebrate the special day. Here are wishes and pictures shared by netizens online on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023. International Day of The World's Indigenous Peoples 2023 Date and Theme: Know History And Significance Of The Global Event.

On the occasion of World Indigenous Peoples' Day, let us celebrate this day by recognizing all the pain and challenges the natives have undergone. Being indigenous is all about helping anyone and everyone around you. Wishing you a very Happy #WorldIndigenousDay People's Day. pic.twitter.com/0yqmOwyG66 — NYKS India (@Nyksindia) August 9, 2023

"🌍 On #WorldIndigenousDay, we stand united in celebrating the invaluable contributions of indigenous cultures to our world. Let's honor their deep connection to the land, their traditions, and their wisdom. Together, let's promote understanding, respect, and preservation. 🌱🌏 pic.twitter.com/RXJikv9DVt — District Community Science Centre-Navsari (@DistrictNavsari) August 9, 2023

Greetings to everyone on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Let us uphold the rights of our Indigenous Community. Happy #WorldIndigenousDay! pic.twitter.com/uSkWkjqcjt — Alo Libang (@libang_alo) August 9, 2023

