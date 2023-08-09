International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is celebrated every year on August 9. The special day aims to raise awareness and protect the rights of the indigenous population worldwide. International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples was first pronounced by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 1994. This marked the day of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations of the Sub-Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in 1982. Brazil Has 1.7 Million Indigenous People, Near Double the Count from Prior Census, Government Says.

The day holds great importance as it recognizes indigenous people's achievements and contributions to improving world issues such as environmental protection. As per data by UNESCO, indigenous peoples live in all regions of the world and occupy about 22% of the global land area. At least 370-500 million indigenous peoples worldwide represent the more significant part of the world's cultural diversity, with 7,000 languages and 5,000 different cultures. Scroll down to know more about the day dedicated to the indigenous community.

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023 Date

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 9.

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023 Theme

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023 theme is 'Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination'. Brazil's Lula Recognizes 6 Indigenous Land Reservations.

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples History

In December 1992, the UNGA adopted a resolution to make 1993 the International Year of the World's Indigenous Peoples. On December 23, 1994, the UNGA decided, in its resolution 49/214, that the International Day of the World's Indigenous People shall be observed on August 9 every year during the International Decade of the World's Indigenous People. The date marks the day of the first meeting, in 1982, of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations of the Sub-Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights. As per historical records, it was reported that in 2016, about 2,680 indigenous languages were in danger and on the verge of becoming extinct. Hence, the UN designated 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages to persuade, convince and create awareness among people about indigenous languages.

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples Significance

On the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, people from across the globe are encouraged to spread the UN's message on the protection and promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples. Marked every year on August 9, the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is an opportunity to celebrate these communities and their knowledge. On this day, several events are organized to create awareness to people about indigenous people and their languages. Violations of the rights of the world's Indigenous Peoples have become a persistent problem, hence, the day serves as an opportunity for people to understand their issues.

