Rabbits are one of the most adorable animals that are loved for their tiny bodies, soft fur and cute colours. Their long, velvet ears make them more lovable! However, these sweet animals fall prey to several others who pose a threat to their lives. International Rabbit Day is the annual observance to take care of all the problems that the bunnies face and protect them from the possible threats. International Rabbit Day 2022 will fall on September 24, Saturday. Meanwhile, let's celebrate these tiny creatures by looking at their aww-dorable pics and viral videos on Rabbit Day! Scroll down to see pics and videos of cute rabbits RN!

Rabbit Images & Viral Videos for International Rabbit Day 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tomo (@mugi.1025)

So Cuteee!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ほっぺ♡ (@rabbit_hoppe0507)

Jumping Bunny FTW!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oreo the Bunny Rabbit🐰 (@oreo.thebunnyrabbit)

Perfect Dinner Night for Bunny

Foodie

