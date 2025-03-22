International Seal Day is observed each year on March 23 to raise awareness about the importance of seals and the urgent need for their conservation. This day serves as an important occasion to spotlight the crucial role seals play in marine ecosystems and the urgent need for their conservation. Seals are integral to maintaining the balance of oceanic and coastal habitats. From the sleek harbour seals in colder northern waters to the majestic elephant seals that bask on sunlit shores, these fascinating creatures inspire awe and connect us to the uncharted mysteries of the sea. On International Seal Day 2025, it's essential to reflect on the remarkable qualities of seals, the challenges they face and the global conservation efforts aimed at safeguarding their future and ensuring their survival for generations to come. Watch the adorable seal videos below and become a part of this day’s celebrations. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Holi, International Women’s Day, Gudi Padwa, Eid al-Fitr and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

International Seal Day 2025 Videos

Too Cute To Miss!

Water Baby!

Best Friend Goals

