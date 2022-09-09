While the world mourns the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, there are some who are celebrating the event. Under the Queen’s reign, the British Empire and the subsequently formed Commonwealth of Nations witnessed a lot of changes, but the British Empire had many colonies, and people in Britain’s former colonies consider the Queen as a figurehead for the brutality their people suffered. This is why, following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, while the world offered condolences, Irish Twitter funny memes started trending as people from Ireland celebrated the Queen’s demise. Check out these tweets to know more. Netizens Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Hail the Fashion Choices of the UK’s Longest-Reigning Monarch (View Tweets)

Check Out These Memes

I wish I was as petty as Irish Twitter. This level of savagery is unmatched in the history of the whole ass world…#IrishTwitter pic.twitter.com/fsnDowI86u — Plunder Bunny (@AuthorNNBrown) September 8, 2022

Too Much!

Seems Like It!

Anti-colonialists around the globe rn: pic.twitter.com/rqRyyhmusB — Axel Folio, PhD, is celebrating (@ISASaxonists) September 8, 2022

Pretty Much!

Just Getting Darker

And It Doesn't Seem to Stop

And More!

