The United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, at the age of 96. She served as a monarch for 70 years and to honour her, social media reports are all paying homage to Her Majesty. The news of the Queen’s death is coming as a shock to many, with politicians and netizens all offering their condolences, and it feels hard for people to imagine the Royal family without the Queen. While remembering the Queen for her service to the nation and being the constant monarch for decades, netizens are also coming forward to appreciate her impeccable fashion sense. Here is a compilation of tweets by social media users hailing the queen’s unique style. Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96: #QueenElizabeth Trends As World Mourns Death of the Longest Serving British Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II was known to have led the UK through times of political upheaval. She became the queen on February 6, 1952, and was crowned on June 2, 1953. She became the UK’s longest-serving monarch way back in 2015 when she broke the record of Queen Victoria. She was known for her commitment to serving her people and she actively participated in the affairs of the state. The internet has always shown keen interest in the royal family and as we mourn the Queen, here are tweets that capture her unmatched style over the years as netizens pay tribute to the late monarch. Royal Family Instagram Page With Side-By-Side Posts of Queen Elizabeth II Demise Announcement and Royal Members Digging At Garden Is One Hella Awkward Placement!

Check Out the Tweets Admiring the Queen’s Style

R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth II. I have always admired her & teared up when I heard the news. I loved her colorful fashion! God bless the Queen & her family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/htkY4Lzc0t — Lilah 💜💛🐅🧡🖤 (@3_elle_tiger) September 8, 2022

One From Her Early Years!

Simple and Elegant

🇬🇧Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at 96. She carved out a remarkable legacy and conducted herself in a honorable fashion through it all. May she Rest In Peace with her beloved Prince Philip. 🇺🇸❤️🇬🇧. #DemVoice1 RT https://t.co/ndPy7WfJnM pic.twitter.com/r959YKIhH3 — Kason 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦 💉💉💉💉😷 (@Kason0420) September 8, 2022

RIP Queen Elizabeth II

70 years. Queen Elizabeth II's reign followed the best decades of film and beyond, and have marked key moments in our collective history. And her fashion sense was always stellar. RIP to the Queen. pic.twitter.com/i8s1RTrifK — Jennifer Churchill (@jenTCM) September 8, 2022

The Original Modern Influencer!

RIP Queen Elizabeth II - icon, steadfast public servant, female leader and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the original modern influencer in everything from fashion to travel to her unwavering sense of duty. She will be sadly missed. #RIPQueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/XdT66F4p8v — Channel Mum Talent (@ChannelMum) September 8, 2022

Inventor of 'Sartorial Diplomacy'!

Queen Elizabeth II’s Style Legacy Britain’s longest reigning monarch has died. Her influence extended to the realm of fashion, where she invented the concept of “sartorial diplomacy.” pic.twitter.com/wQ79CJAEQZ — Omar Mansoor (@OmarMansoor) September 8, 2022

The Queen's Style Secrets Revealed!

The Queen’s popularity has spread all over the world, with contemporary leaders all paying homage to her. She was also actively involved in the preservation of the environment. The many causes she was participating in and her dynamic presence everywhere she went have left the internet at a loss of words while mourning her demise.

