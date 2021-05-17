A six-year-old girl trapped under the debris of her home which was hit in Israeli airstrikes early on Sunday in Gaza was safely rescued and reunited in Shifa hospital with her father.

Watch the video here:

[Video] - Six-year-old girl trapped 7 hours under debris was pulled alive in Gaza Suzy Eshkuntana survived while her mother and four of her siblings were killed pic.twitter.com/kF2cZQ8aOY — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 17, 2021

