Teachers of a residential school in Jharkhand's Dumka district were allegedly beaten by students after tying them to a tree for reportedly giving poor marks in examination. As many as 11 students out of 32 procured Grade- DD (double D), which is considered equivalent to fail, in the Class 9 examination, results of which was declared by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday, the police said. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Elephant Roams in Assam Town, Knocks Off Bike Parked on Road; Watch Viral Video

Watch Viral Video:

#Breaking Another shocker from #Dumka: Teachers tied to tree by students for hours, severely beaten for failing eleven students- video filmed by students goes viral. Siddhartha Talya with more on the story. pic.twitter.com/cMSuD5oUat — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 31, 2022

