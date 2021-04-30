Joe Biden Picks a Dandelion Flower and Gives to the First Lady, Jill Biden as They Depart for Georgia! Video Goes Viral:

In a viral video, US President Biden was seen picking a dandelion flower for first lady Jill Biden from the White House lawn as they departed for Georgia. The video is winning hearts on social media. The cute moment takes place before boarding Marine One.

