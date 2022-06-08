Hollywood actor Johnny Depp turns 59 today. Born on June 9, 1936, Johnny Depp is a celebrated actor, musician and producer. The actor has portrayed many memorable roles, such as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, Hatter in Alice in Wonderland and Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, among many, many in his glorious career. However, the last few years saw the actor dragged into murky waters, mainly due to his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard’s frequent allegations of abuse since their divorce in 2016. Nevertheless, the Hollywood legend has had a resounding win against these allegations after winning a defamation lawsuit in which the jury found his former partner guilty of defaming him. Both Depp and his fans are celebrating the jury’s verdict ever since. And with the actor’s birthday, they have gone all out to mark the special day. Here’s a collection of Johnny Depp images and HD wallpapers along with birthday wishes, messages and greetings to celebrate his 59th birthday! Happy Birthday, Johnny Depp! Crowd Sings to Hollywood Actor As He Signs Autographs and Poses for Selfies in York (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday, Johnny Depp!

Johnny Depp (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Johnny Depp Photos

Johnny Depp (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Johnny Depp HD Wallpapers

Johnny Depp (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Johnny Depp Images

Johnny Depp (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Johnny Depp HD Pictures

Johnny Depp (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Johnny Depp HD Images

Johnny Depp (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Twitterati Celebrating Johnny Depp's Birthday

Who is jealous that Johnny Depp and I share our birthdays? #HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/FwxMTdeqTM — theguywiththebook (🏴‍☠️) (@theGwiththeB) June 8, 2022

Johnny Depp getting shy while fans were singing Happy Birthday - 2015 Something cute to remember because tomorrow is his b-day 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Xu8sXH3a5E — Savvy? 🏴‍☠️ (@Savvy_CapJackie) June 8, 2022

Johnny Depp's birthday is on 6/9/2022. I bet he' gonna party hardy like there's no tomorrow!!! pic.twitter.com/oR237XVHMZ — Vicki Johnson (@VickiJo12518067) June 8, 2022

Happy birthday ( June 9th) to Johnny Depp @hollywoodvampires pic.twitter.com/ESUQlq22B8 — the vampire poet (@BubblesNo5) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)