A journalist’s recent viral tweet has led to another discussion of the need for work-life balance. In the tweet, he shared a screenshot of his formal leave application for a day to binge-watch his favourite web series, Pitchers- Season 2. In the caption, he mentioned how we should normalize taking leaves and not just take them in emergency situations or when we are sick. This honest and hilarious tweet is gaining attention as people discuss the need to take better care of their mental health by taking some such leaves. Take a look at this viral tweet here. Viral Leave Application Letter: Class 8 Student of Kanpur School Seeks Half-Day Leave Citing His Own Death as Reason, Principal Approves.

Journalist’s Tweet Seeking Leave

Normalise leave. 😉 It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you. pic.twitter.com/rIdCJAJxHN — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) December 22, 2022

Here Are Some Reactions

Normalise not giving reason while asking for leave — 🥀🥀 (@blissfehmi) December 23, 2022

Fate of this leave application is not known to me.. but your approach is absolutely right. Everyone has a right to enjoy in his or her personal space even if such space falls during working days. — 🇮🇳 ARINDAM MALLICK (@ARINDAM706565) December 25, 2022

With community business in India and patriarchal system, difficult to write like this — Indian Lover 🇮🇳 (@IndianL41942573) December 23, 2022

