In Japan, a middle school principal lost his job for buying a small coffee but taking a bigger one. According to reports, the principal continued to take a large cup of coffee while paying for a regular-sized one when he noticed that the staff did not notice his act. He got a $1.25 coffee instead of a $0.75 one. News reports say he did this seven times. Eventually, a staff member noticed him getting a bigger cup of coffee for a lower price and reported it to the authorities. Consequently, he was dismissed from his position at the school, arrested, and his teaching license and retirement benefits were revoked. The government decided not to charge him after questioning him. After getting fired, he said sorry to his students and admitted he didn't set a good example.

View the Viral Post of a Major Scandal Involving a Junior High School Principal in Japan Here:

*Major scandal in Japan* A junior high principal was caught paying for $0.75 coffee while pouring himself $1.25 coffee at the self-service machine. The principal was arrested and fired, lost his teaching license and retirement pay. We’re not the only country with crime problems pic.twitter.com/EuRPb6q86A — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) February 29, 2024

