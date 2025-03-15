A bizarre scene unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj after an accident left a statue of Mahatma Gandhi damaged. In a viral video, two intoxicated men can be seen crying uncontrollably next to the broken statue, mourning the damage. According to reports, the accident occurred when a vehicle lost control and collided with the statue, causing significant damage. As locals gathered at the site, the two inebriated men broke down in tears, drawing attention with their emotional outburst. Passersby recorded the unusual incident, and the footage quickly spread across social media. Authorities have been informed about the damage to the statue, and efforts are being made to restore it. Kannauj Road Accident: 9 Children and 2 Others Injured After School Van Collides With Car in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Drunk Men Break Down in Tears After Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Gets Damaged in Accident

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज का ये Video देखिए। एक्सीडेंट में महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। 2 शराबी इस पर फूट फूटकर रो रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/v3vqkwPujG — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)