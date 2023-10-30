Kartika Brata 2023 will be observed from October 29 to November 27. Preparations for Kartika Brata 2023 commenced on Monday. Habisyalis visit Odisha’s pilgrim town of Puri in the holy month of Kartik during Kartika Brata 2023. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a beautiful art sculpture dedicated to Lord Jagannath at Puri, Odisha. "Jai Jagannath… On the occasion of Kartik bratta, my SandArt at Puri [sic]," Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote while sharing the picture of the beautiful sand art on X (formerly Twitter). 'Praying for Peace': Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art Depicting Hamas Attacks on Israel at Puri Beach, Expresses Solidarity With Humanity (See Pic and Video).

Here's the Picture of the Sand Art:

Jai Jagannath…🙏 On the occasion of Kartik bratta, my SandArt at Puri. pic.twitter.com/WLHFYdMdAd — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 30, 2023

