Are you a movie buff? Then surely, this news is for you! A Karnataka groom decided to show how much he loved the blockbuster KGF 2 and printed an iconic dialogue from the flick on his wedding invitation card. The gripping storyline of the movie and Yash’s amazing dialogues and acting have won several hearts across the world. The groom Chandrashekar is no doubt the biggest KGF fan who creatively wrote, “Marriage, Marriage, Marriage, I Don’t Like It, I Avoid, But My Relatives Like Marriage, I Can’t Avoid.” KGF Chapter 2 Ending Explained: How Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s Film’s Secret Mid-Credit Scene Hints at KGF 3 (SPOILER ALERT).

Take A Look:

This is how am gonna print my wedding card 😂#KGFChpater2 pic.twitter.com/TQE7BcOaMG — YOGITHA ✨ (@MISS_BINGG) April 19, 2022

Watch Official Video Of Mehabooba Song From KGF Chapter 2

