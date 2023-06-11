Pride Month 2023 is going on with full of excitement with new and innovative ways to raise awareness of LGBTQIA+. Rallies are being organised in different parts of the world to make people aware and understand how important it is to be an ally to the LGBTQ community, which faces discrimination daily. However, one pride parade organised in Boston has drawn flak from netizens. During this parade, a mother let her child watch a half-naked transgender twerk. Netizens noted that while they have no problem with the parades, exposing children to sexually-explicit behaviour is not good. Nepal Pride Parade: Sexual Minorities March on Streets of Kathmandu; Demand Equality, Recognition.

Child Abuse!

Not Good, Say Netizens

Netizens Not Happy

'Ain't Appropriate For Child':

Kids At Boston Pride Parade:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)