Pride Month 2023 is going on with full of excitement with new and innovative ways to raise awareness of LGBTQIA+. Rallies are being organised in different parts of the world to make people aware and understand how important it is to be an ally to the LGBTQ community, which faces discrimination daily. However, one pride parade organised in Boston has drawn flak from netizens. During this parade, a mother let her child watch a half-naked transgender twerk. Netizens noted that while they have no problem with the parades, exposing children to sexually-explicit behaviour is not good. Nepal Pride Parade: Sexual Minorities March on Streets of Kathmandu; Demand Equality, Recognition.

This is child abuse! A mother laughs as her baby stares at a sexually explicit Transgender member of the Washington D.C. Pride Parade. 📸 @LandonStarbuck pic.twitter.com/CBoILJZnye — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 11, 2023

Men who identify as transgender and begin taking estrogen or undergo cosmetic surgery to attain false breasts are engaging in a sexual fetish. Fetishes frequently overlap, and this body modification paraphilia is often correlated with exhibitionism.pic.twitter.com/47cCJ7W62V — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) June 11, 2023

Woke mom forces child to watch naked transgender stripper twerk at pride event in DC today... THIS IS CHILD ABUSE! pic.twitter.com/c2UauQonJQ — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 11, 2023

Why would a parent want their children exposed to this type of stuff? There is saying "Some kids have two mommies, or two daddies", and then there is sexually explicit stuff like depicted at the Boston pride parade. This isn't appropriate for children, regardless of sexual… https://t.co/mJNL18IxGD — Jesse (@JesseFrom612) June 10, 2023

I was very sad to see many kids in Boston Pride Parade pic.twitter.com/2AlNHshU1E — StepsIn & En Ruta (@stepsin_int) June 11, 2023

