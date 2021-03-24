Watch Video of Kindergarten Teacher Taking Students On Virtual Field Trip to Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo

Shoutout to this teacher that took his Kindergarten class on a virtual field trip to the zoo. Teachers are SO underpaid. pic.twitter.com/cyj8OCiXnB — My car updates. (@iMDRW) March 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)