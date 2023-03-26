The year 2023 has been a good time for Virat Kohli. The Indian batter finally found his form and looked in good touch. Kohli will be next seen in action when he will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL 2023. Ahead of that, a mural painting of Kohli in a street of Gorakhpur was recently released on the internet. The picture sparked hilarious reactions on social media and has already gone viral. Virat-Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer Steal Attention at Sports Event.

Virat Kohli's Street Mural Painting in Gorakhpur

Virat Kohli painting on the streets of Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/eVDoPNESpW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 25, 2023

KL Rahul and SKY's Hybrid

Surya+ Kohli ka hybrid lag raha 😂 — Sandeep Kumar (@sandeep_suga) March 25, 2023

A Fan of Suryakumar Asked to Draw Virat Kohli

A fan of surya kumar asked to draw Virat kohli — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) March 26, 2023

Is he Virat Kohli?

Is he Virat Kohli famous Indian Player... May be I have seen someone else in Indian Cricket Team named as Kohli 😅😅 — Noman Qayum (@nomanqayum) March 26, 2023

Virat + KL + Surya

Virat + KL + Surya 😹 — BALA (@erbmjha) March 25, 2023

Started With KL Rahul and Then Changed to Kohli

they started with kl rahul and midway changed to kohli. — Vijay (@Vijayhyderabadi) March 26, 2023

