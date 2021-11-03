The annual festival of Kukur Tihar is celebrated in Nepal on November 3, 2021 Wednesday. Kukur Tihar falls on the second day of Tihar or Deepavali, the second-biggest festival in Nepal. Dogs are considered to be messengers of Lord Yama, and worshipping dogs is a way to please the God of Death. Kukur Tihar is all about celebrating dogs, and on this ‘Day of Dogs,’ people apply vermillion on dogs’ foreheads, put flower garlands around their necks and give them their favourite food. On Kukur Tihar 2021, people took to social media platforms to share adorable photos of their pets as well as street dogs celebrating the festival.

