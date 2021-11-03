The annual festival of Kukur Tihar is celebrated in Nepal on November 3, 2021 Wednesday. Kukur Tihar falls on the second day of Tihar or Deepavali, the second-biggest festival in Nepal. Dogs are considered to be messengers of Lord Yama, and worshipping dogs is a way to please the God of Death. Kukur Tihar is all about celebrating dogs, and on this ‘Day of Dogs,’ people apply vermillion on dogs’ foreheads, put flower garlands around their necks and give them their favourite food. On Kukur Tihar 2021, people took to social media platforms to share adorable photos of their pets as well as street dogs celebrating the festival.

Indeed An Unique Festival

We have a festival called "Tihar" in Nepal, where we worship all kind of animals and goddesses. Today is "kukur tihar" where we show gratitude and love towards dogs make them eat delicious treats. 😌🌸 So happy kukur tihar to everyone from a fellow Nepalese army 💃😆💫💕💕 pic.twitter.com/J87jlc1KIJ — PIKU⁷ soft 💫 (@Peacelife_BTS) November 3, 2021

So Adorable

happy kukur tihar to @slurPPyyyyy’s pebble 😙 ps: pebble looks down bc she doesn’t like the cold. it’s cold. pic.twitter.com/BSNFq9QFTu — pew pew pew (@deecheww) November 3, 2021

Sad But Sweet Message on Kukur Tihar (Blackie Is Surely Missed on Earth)

Please search for Kukur Tihar or #KukurTihar to see all the cutest doggos today. ❤️ You are welcome. I also hope it is Kukur Tihar everyday for Blackie in dog heaven. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/g39LXkauc6 — Kumari Meta Sarita (@ViolentVeggy) November 3, 2021

So, So Cute

Thank you for beings paw - feet!! And , remember this fetch game will never end ♾ .. happy kukur tihar ❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/Gowv2iRYOq — Sompal Kami (@Sompal_Kami) November 3, 2021

Just Look at Them

Happy dog day to you all from this little furries of mine 🥰🥰 #KukurTihar #tihar #bbrightvc pic.twitter.com/5ybJCiFdM2 — Bright Nepal Fanclub 🇳🇵 (@brightsnepalfc) November 3, 2021

Happy Kukur Tihar

Dogs Are The Best

Happy Kukur Tihar! The Nepali festival that honours dogs and one of the few festivals to do so worldwide. On this day all dogs, including street dogs, are revered and given extra treats. Dogs deserve our kindness 365 days a year, but it's great to have an excuse to celebrate it. pic.twitter.com/UZfq49XvQc — WoW Petopia (@wowpetopia) November 3, 2021

