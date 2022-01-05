A viral video shows a woman carrying her escaped pet in her arms on the streets of Kuwait. So, what is so unusual about that? Well, unlike cute pets like a dog or a cat, the woman was holding a lion in her arms who was seen struggling and growling on the street in the Sabahiya neighbourhood of Kuwait City. According to reports, the lioness in the video was being kept as a pet by the woman and her father seen in the clip. Leopard Attack: Kolhapur Family Escapes Unhurt After Big Cat Enters House While Chasing Pet Dog.

Do Lions Like Being Petted?

hate when this happens pic.twitter.com/laYa0FtSsI — Dylan Burns🕊️🏳️‍🌈 (@DylanBurns1776) January 3, 2022

Lion Was Seen Wandering In The Streets

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)