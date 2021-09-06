Labor Day is a public holiday in the US and Canada that is held in honour of the achievements of working people or labours on the first Monday of every September. Labor Day 2021 falls on September 6. On this day, people exchange wishes and festival greetings and celebrate by conducting parades, fireworks displays, public gatherings and barbeques. Essentially, for many Americans, the day represents the end of summer and the start of the school season for children.

Happy Labor Day 2021 to All The Real-Life Heroes

Since 1894, the United States has celebrated #LaborDay as a federal holiday, recognizing the hard work and accomplishments of the American workforce. To all workers across the nation, today and everyday, we salute you! pic.twitter.com/kdACv7OyPi — National Guard (@NationalGuard) September 6, 2021

It's Happy Labor Day Weekend!

Kick off your shoes and relax; you deserve it. Happy #LaborDay! pic.twitter.com/84xFdtKhWY — Timothy C Mariano (@TimothyCMariano) September 6, 2021

Wishing One and All Happy Labor Day

Proud to celebrate American workers and continue to lift up working families this #LaborDay! pic.twitter.com/W2JcYxFIDt — Jen Jordan (@senatorjen) September 6, 2021

May This Labor Day Bring Peace and Happiness in Everyone's Lives

Good Plan

Happy Labor Day 2021

Have a Happy Labor Day

Good Morning, Happy Labor Day!! I pray that you have a safe, happy and blessed day. pic.twitter.com/whIvDTeWCw — His Cornerstone, LLC (@HisCornerstone) September 6, 2021

