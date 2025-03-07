Lalit Patidar, an 18-year-old from Madhya Pradesh has set a Guinness World Record for having the hairiest face. The teenager, who suffers from a rare genetic condition called Hypertrichosis, more commonly referred to as ‘werewolf syndrome’ has gained recognition for his unique appearance. Werewolf Syndrome is a rare disorder that causes excessive hair growth on areas of the body that are typically hairless, particularly the face. According to Guinness World Records, Patidar has 201.72 hairs per square centimetre, covering 95% of his face. Lalit’s story is not just about the record but also about self-acceptance, resilience and breaking the stigma that surrounds unusual physical traits. Karishma Mehta on Freezing Her Eggs: Humans of Bombay CEO Gets Candid About Fertility Health With Shefali Shah; Says ‘It Is a Hard Process’ (Watch Video).

Watch Video Of Lalit Patidar Who Set Record For Hairiest Face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

