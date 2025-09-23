A 26-year-old woman renting an apartment in Mumbai was in a state of shock when her landlord showed her a collection of ‘explicit’ DVDs during a maintenance visit. In a viral Reddit post, the tenant alleged that her homeowner, a man in his 40s, visited her apartment on a Sunday under the pretext of carrying out repair work. He asked for help connecting old hard drives to a tablet. The tenant said she assisted him, assuming he was referring to a collection of movies. The landlord produced a plastic bag filled with DVDs and said, “Sorry, I shouldn't be showing you all this, mera abhi umar bhi nahi hai ye sab ka,” (Sorry, I shouldn’t be showing you this as it’s not my age anymore). What she assumed were regular films turned out to be DVDs containing explicit material after he showed her some covers. The female tenant didn’t indicate if she planned to file an official complaint to the authorities, but did seek advice through the viral Reddit post. Teenager Accuses KYSA Secretary and Yoga Instructor of Sexual Harassment During 2023 Thailand Trip.

Female Tenant in Mumbai Alleges Landlord Showed Her Porn DVDs

This Is How the Internet Reacted

Redditors Urge Her To Report the Incident

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

